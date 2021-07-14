Palo Alto Investors LP Buys Shares of 2,298,382 Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,298,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,674,000. Gritstone bio accounts for approximately 1.2% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned 4.67% of Gritstone bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $2,937,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $2,626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 147.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 55,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at $2,139,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Gritstone bio stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. 6,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.16. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.