Palo Alto Investors LP Has $76.98 Million Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,371 shares during the quarter. eHealth accounts for about 4.4% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in eHealth were worth $76,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in eHealth during the first quarter valued at $8,747,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 269,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 135,089 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in eHealth during the first quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the first quarter valued at $24,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.99. 1,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,366. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $120.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

