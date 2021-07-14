Palo Alto Investors LP Invests $307,000 in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Palo Alto Investors LP owned about 0.64% of Viracta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,990,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,718,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,723,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.12 and a current ratio of 21.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Research analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIRX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

