Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Acquires C$34,440.00 in Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$34,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,675.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 3,600 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$3,636.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 3,600 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$3,636.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 32,800 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$34,440.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,700 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.12 per share, with a total value of C$56,784.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 45,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,950.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 3,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,640.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 1,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,335.00.

CVE:POE traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,751. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.38 million and a PE ratio of -39.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.94.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pan Orient Energy

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

