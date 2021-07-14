Pangolin Price Down 22.9% This Week (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $25.12 million and $963,514.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00003586 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00117805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00153569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,859.08 or 1.00291176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.62 or 0.00948076 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

