Pantos Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $1,351.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00042787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00118114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00152154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,812.75 or 0.99710568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.06 or 0.00948285 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,412,883 coins. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

