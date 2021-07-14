Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

POU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.58.

POU traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.64 and a 12 month high of C$17.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.72.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.1400003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$230,935.28.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

