Park West Asset Management Llc Sells 414,983 Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:KIN) Stock

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:KIN) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 414,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $2,871,682.36. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.