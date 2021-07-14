Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $783.46 million, a P/E ratio of 219.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

