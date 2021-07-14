Patrick (Pat) O’Sullivan Acquires 15,509 Shares of Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Stock

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) insider Patrick (Pat) O’Sullivan purchased 15,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$9.10 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$141,054.36 ($100,753.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Technology One’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Technology One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, and Corporate segments. It offers various business solutions, including enterprise asset management, human resource and payroll, financials, enterprise budgeting, supply chain, property and rating, student management, business intelligence, enterprise content management, performance planning, spatial, enterprise cash receipting, stakeholder management, and business process management.

