Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 51.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,790,000 after buying an additional 104,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,154,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,602,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 740,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

