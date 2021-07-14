Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Trading 3.5% Higher

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $31.07. 13,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,467,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.