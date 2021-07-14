Paul Darren Grasby Sells 17,788 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40.

NYSE:AMD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.42. 413,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,778,473. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

