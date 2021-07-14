PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Hits $0.0003

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, PAXEX has traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAXEX has a total market cap of $5,769.15 and $3.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $420.93 or 0.01281952 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

