Pcp Managers Gp, Llc Sells 106,886 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NYSE:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NYSE:PFMT) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $399,753.64. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pcp Managers Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 1,139,824 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $2,895,152.96.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 141,099 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $465,626.70.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 319,973 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $1,183,900.10.

Performant Financial stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,505. Performant Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

