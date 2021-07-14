PDT Partners LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MSCI by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,057,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 4,548.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 597,029 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $553.32. 3,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $494.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $567.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total value of $1,359,525.00. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

