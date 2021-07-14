PDT Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.80.

Shares of WAT stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $370.94. 6,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,259. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.02. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $371.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

