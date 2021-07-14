PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 31.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,658 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after acquiring an additional 268,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,480.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,576.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $1,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ GT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. 54,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.18.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

