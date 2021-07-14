PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,906 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 16,328 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Yelp worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Yelp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Yelp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YELP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.21.

Shares of YELP stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.07. 3,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,744. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $96,329.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

