PDT Partners LLC Invests $5.64 Million in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 71,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,000. Bunge makes up about 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 205,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bunge by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,198,000 after purchasing an additional 80,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,519,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bunge by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,575. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $40.14 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

