PDT Partners LLC Sells 18,228 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,228 shares during the period. Canada Goose comprises 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Canada Goose worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canada Goose by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

NYSE GOOS traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

