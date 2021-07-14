PDT Partners LLC Takes $4.92 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,431,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. 134,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,750. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.