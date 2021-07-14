Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 14,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. 35,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,121. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.