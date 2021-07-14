Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 503 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.