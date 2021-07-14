Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after acquiring an additional 875,180 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 355,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after purchasing an additional 93,515 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $138.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $99.80 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.