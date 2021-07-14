Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 308,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 51,020 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 28,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.52 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.06.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

