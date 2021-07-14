Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Takes $114,000 Position in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get African Gold Acquisition alerts:

AGAC opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.