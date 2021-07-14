Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.12.

PNR opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,166,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

