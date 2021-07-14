People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $483.28 Million

Brokerages predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report sales of $483.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $472.40 million and the highest is $498.30 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $495.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

PBCT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. 2,698,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774,514. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In related news, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,825.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,646,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,281 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

