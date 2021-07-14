PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.25. The stock had a trading volume of 546,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.35. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $153.91. The company has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.62.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

