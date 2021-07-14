PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of +12% to ~$6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.09. PepsiCo also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.200-$6.200 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $153.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.62.
In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
