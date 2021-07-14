PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of +12% to ~$6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.09. PepsiCo also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.200-$6.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $153.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.62.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.