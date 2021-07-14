PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $154.54. 6,109,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376,051. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.35. The company has a market cap of $213.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $155.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.62.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

