PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo updated its FY21 guidance to +12% to ~$6.20 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $6.200-$6.200 EPS.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

