Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of REGENXBIO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,034. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.