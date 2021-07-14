Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 959.7% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDRDY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $43.06 target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.03.

Shares of PDRDY opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

