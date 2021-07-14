Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 3,261.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,261.38 ($42.61).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Persimmon stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,018 ($39.43). 508,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,505. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of £9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 14.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,187.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

