Peter Derycz Sells 9,005 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Peter Derycz sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,285.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,487,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,961.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Research Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $40,084.46.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $470,943.00.

Shares of RSSS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. 408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,266. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 million, a PE ratio of -297.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

RSSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.35 target price for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Research Solutions by 71.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Research Solutions by 40.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its stake in Research Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.