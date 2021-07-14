Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,175,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,145 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $222,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. 224,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,388,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $223.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

