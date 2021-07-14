PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 81,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,099,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in PG&E by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PG&E by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

