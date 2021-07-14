Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 151,323 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $112.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 35.42%.
About Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.