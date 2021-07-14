Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 151,323 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 35.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 605,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 442,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 407,081 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 739,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

