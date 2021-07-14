PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.03% of PHX Minerals worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.15. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 449,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,759,158 shares of company stock worth $3,590,172 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHX. Northland Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PHX Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

