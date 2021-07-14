PIBBLE Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One PIBBLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $20.02 million and $30,945.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.96 or 0.00821154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005471 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars.

