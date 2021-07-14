Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

SLDB opened at $3.14 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $346.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,367,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after buying an additional 2,391,304 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

