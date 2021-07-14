Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00006440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $388.87 million and approximately $804,644.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00319778 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00131233 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00172607 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003080 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,099,278 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

