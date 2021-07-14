PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE PJT opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.89 million. Research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

