PlayGame (PXG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,140.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market cap of $312,950.40 and approximately $2,140.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00051651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.53 or 0.00860458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005456 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

