Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.80. Pluristem Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 140,305 shares.

PSTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 144,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $532,415.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

