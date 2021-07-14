PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $33.76

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.76, but opened at $32.77. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 1,767 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -14.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.44.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 44,419 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 216,635 shares of company stock worth $7,406,543 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

