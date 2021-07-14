PMV Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:PMVP) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PMVP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $33.76, but opened at $32.77. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 1,767 shares.

Specifically, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00. Also, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 66,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $2,258,127.96. Insiders have sold a total of 295,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,109,394 over the last ninety days.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

