Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 238,972 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2,686.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,869 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,972 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 393,944 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 129,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 92,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

NYSE RF traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 120,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,753. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

